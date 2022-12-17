Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales prop Rhys Carre secured a bonus point for Cardiff with a fourth try before half-time

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young says his team turned in "pretty much the complete performance" in a seven-try demolition of Newcastle Falcons.

Two scorching tries for Wales wing Josh Adams were highlights as Cardiff won 47-10 at Kingston Park to top their European Challenge Cup group.

Ellis Jenkins was man of the match on his return from a knee injury.

"I thought we were dominant upfront, the scrum and driving line-out went really well," said Young.

"We won the battle of the gain-line and we took our opportunities.

"We couldn't have asked much more and we were in control for most of the game, so I'm really pleased."

Rhys Priestland, Owen Lane, Rhys Carre and Mason Grady also crossed in addition to a penalty try, while Priestland added five goals, as Cardiff benefitted from a strong selection against a more experimental Newcastle side.

A last-minute leg injury for number eight James Ratti, who hobbled through the final moments, was the only downside.

Squad depth

Jenkins was playing his first competitive match since knee surgery, while wing Owen Lane featured for the first time since an ankle injury in pre-season.

"They both played well, Owen getting on the score-sheet and Ellis having man of the match," said captain Josh Turnbull.

"We know what Ellis can bring week in week out and he was back up there again."

In addition, Wales squad members Priestland, Tomos Williams and Taulupe Faletau were making their first starts since the Autumn internationals.

"We've tried to grow our squad over the last six to ten months, I don't believe in a first team and a second team," said Young.

"We had to take some bumps on the chin [with results] last season, but the youngsters who played in some of those games are starting to look more and more comfortable at this level, so I've been really thrilled with the last two weeks.

The Cardiff scrum dominated in Newcastle, while prop Rhys Carre's try sealed the bonus point at the end of the first half as he looks to regain his Wales squad place under Warren Gatland.

"It was a training ground move which came off, we put our foot down in the first half and coasted home in the second," Carre summed up.

"It's just about playing well, doing what I can for Cardiff and keeping Dai happy. I'll work hard on what I need to and keep performing how I am."

Derby time

Cardiff's seven try win at Kingston Park means they have a maximum 10 points before return games against Newcastle and Brive.

They go into the Welsh United Rugby Championship derby season - starting away to local rivals Dragons on Boxing Day - as the best placed Welsh side in the URC as well as having a good chance of earning a home tie in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

"We're in a pretty good place mentally and physically, we've just got to keep driving our standards forwards each week," reflected captain Turnbull.

"We're bringing boys back in while allowing boys like Lloyd Williams, Lopeti Timani and Jarrod Evans to have a breather, it just breeds competition and everyone has to step up their game."

Dragons slipped to a surprise 27-21 defeat at home to Pau to leave them with four points from two games in Europe.