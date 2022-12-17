Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah Bern was one of Bristol Bears' scorers

Debutant Lark Davies scored twice against her former side Loughborough Lightning as Bristol Bears secured a bonus-point 31-26 Premier 15s victory.

England hooker Davies, who left Loughborough in the summer, scored at the start of the second half to bring her new side level at 19-19.

England prop Sarah Bern put Bristol ahead, but a penalty try for the visitors levelled the scores again.

However, Davies grabbed her second try with five minutes left to seal the win.

Phoebe Murray and Reneeqa Bonner scored first-half tries for the Bears, who are now third in the table.

Elsewhere, the University of Worcester Warriors thumped Wasps 50-0 at Twyford Avenue.

Alex Callender, Paige Farries and Lana Skeldon touched down in the first half, before Charlotte Wright Haley (two), Farries and Abi Kershaw completed the scoring in the second.

Sale Sharks' home game against Saracens was called off because of an unplayable pitch.

Sunday's matches

You can watch live coverage of Sunday's match between Exeter and Harlequins on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app from 13:30 GMT.

Gloucester-Hartpury play Darlington Mowden Park Sharks in the other game on Sunday.