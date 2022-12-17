Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eoghan Clarke - last season's joint-top try-scorer in the Championship - took his tally to five for this season in the league

Jersey Reds went top of the Championship after a bonus-point 45-5 win over Bedford.

Two close-range Eoghan Clarke tries and a score apiece for Tomi Lewis and Steven Longwell put the islanders 26-0 ahead at the half-time interval.

Tim Grey and Macauley Cook added to the lead early in the second half in a one-sided encounter at St Peter.

Will Brown's 70th-minute try made it 45-0 as Jersey kept up their perfect record of 10 wins from 10 games.

Bedford's Jake Garside ended the game with a superb solo try as he went the length of the pitch to score

The win sees Jersey go three points clears of Ealing at the top after the London side's game at Caldy was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The two sides will meet next Saturday at Ealing as the pair's 100% records are put on the line.