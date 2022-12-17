Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ryan Conbeer joined all three of Scarlets' starting backline in scoring in Parma

European Challenge Cup: Cheetahs v Scarlets Cheetahs (7) 26 Tries: Hartzenberg, Fortuin, Kasende, Olivier Cons: Pienaar 3 Scarlets (38) 45 Tries: Evans 2, Conbeer, McNicholl, Lousi, Owens Cons: Costelow 6 Pen: Costelow

Scarlets made it two wins from two in this season's European Challenge Cup with a comfortable bonus-point victory over Cheetahs in Italy.

Dwayne Peel's side scored six tries in a dominant display to establish themselves at the top of Pool B following the opening two rounds.

Scarlets were 38-7 ahead at the break and held off the South African side's comeback after the break.

Steff Evans crossed twice and Sam Costelow kicked all six conversions.

Cheetahs got the opening score through Munier Hartzenberg, before Steff Evans claimed a brace of tries. Ryan Conbeer, Jonny McNicholl and Sam Lousi also crossed for the Welsh side in a clinical opening 40 minutes.

Reinhardt Fortuin, Daniel Kasende and Friedle Olivier hit back for Cheetahs, before Ken Owens crossed for Scarlets to seal the success.

Peel's party made the trip to northern Italy with the Cheetahs basing themselves in Parma, which is almost 8,000 miles away from their home ground in Bloemfontein.

The concept was indeed "very alien," as Peel had said in the build-up and his side were caught napping early on with Hartzenberg bursting through unopposed for the game's opening try after just two minutes.

Scarlets, with Ryan Elias playing his 150th game for them, responded with a penalty from fly-half Costelow before a well-worked score for Evans who dotted down out wide on the right wing.

Evans then crossed for his second in the same corner, before fellow wing Conbeer burst onto a beautifully-weighted pass from playmaker Costelow.

The bonus point was then secured within half an hour with Vaea Fifita racing clear before offloading for full-back McNicholl to score.

Scarlets were rewarded with a fifth try on the stroke of half-time with lock Lousi racing in from halfway.

With the outcome wrapped up, the Welsh side lacked the same urgency in the second half and were forced into a defensive rearguard with Fifita in the bin for persistent infringement.

They defended resolutely and almost weathered the storm, but Cheetahs finally turned pressure into points with Fortuin powering over from short range.

That gave the South African side some momentum and they gave Scarlets plenty to think about with wing Kasende scoring an excellent try from distance before Olivier claimed the try bonus point.

Scarlets had the final word with their driving line-out resulting in an Owens try in the final minute, ably converted by Costelow who ended with 15 points.

Scarlets have found solace in Europe over the last fortnight and claimed maximum points from the first two rounds of the Challenge Cup.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel:

"I'm happy with the win and at half-time I thought we had played some excellent stuff on both sides of the ball during the first half.

"The second half was a mixed bag with a few good things, but also some basic errors. But it's pleasing obviously to have got the win and we couldn't have asked for any more with 10 points secured after two games.

"We have a massive game against the Ospreys on Boxing Day and this has given us some confidence as we prepare for that one."

Cheetahs: Mafura; Kasende, Brits, Fortuin, Hartzenberg; Masuku, Pienaar; Ferreira, Van Rensburg, Coetzee, Bernardo, Sekekete (capt), Maartens, Olivier, Rudolph.

Replacements: Van der Westhuizen, Majola, Van Wyk, Zito, Qoma, Kruger, Ebersohn, Jasper.

Scarlets: McNicholl; S Evans, I Nicholas, S Williams, Conbeer; Costelow, Blacker; Mathias, Elias, John, Lousi, Fifita, Shingler, Macleod (capt), Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Owens, S Thomas, Sebastian, T Price, Lezana, Hardy, Patchell, Halfpenny.

Referee: Chris Busby (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Dan Carson & Padraic Reidy (Ireland)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)