Prop Joe Marler is unavailable for Harlequins due to injury

Heineken Champions Cup: Harlequins v Racing 92 Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 18 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT

Harlequins will face Racing 92 with a completely-changed front row in Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup match.

Prop Joe Marler and hooker Jack Walker are out with what the club describes as "short-term injuries".

Fin Baxter and Simon Kerrod are the props brought in, while George Head replaces Walker.

Racing 92 have changed all but one player in their scrum after an opening 42-10 loss to Leinster, with lock Fabien Sanconnie retaining his place.

Harlequins lost 39-31 against Sharks in South Africa in round one. This week, fly-half Tommy Allan and scrum-half Danny Care will combine against Scotland 10 Finn Russell and Teddy Iribaren in what promises to be an entertaining contest.

Line-ups

Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Baxter, Head, Kerrod, Lamb, Herbst, Kenningham, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Musk, Els, Louw, Hammond, Lawday, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard.

Racing 92: Gelant; Wade, Saili, Fickou, Taofifenua; Russell, Iribaren; Gogichashvili, Tarrit, Alo, Bresler, Sanconnie, Hemery, Woki, Kamikamica.

Replacements: Chat, Maiau, Nyakane, Palu, Chouzenoux, Gibert, Chavancy, Dupichot.

Match officials

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)

Touch judges: Adam Jones and Rhys Jones (both Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)