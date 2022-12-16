Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Hill replaces Manu Tuilagi in Sale's starting XV

Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse v Sale Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Sunday, 18 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

England centre Manu Tuilagi will be replaced by Sam Hill for Sale's Heineken Champions Cup trip to Toulouse because of concussion.

Full-back Byron McGuigan is the only other change to the side that beat Ulster 39-0 last week.

England flanker Jack Willis starts for Toulouse as they also seek a second win after beating Munster 18-13.

Cyril Baille comes in at prop, Thibaud Flament starts at flanker and Anthony Jelonch is at number eight.

Wing Lucas Tauzin is the only new face in the backline as Toulouse host the English club, who are second in the Premiership.

Tuilagi suffered the concussion during last weekend's victory against Ulster.

Line-ups

Toulouse: Ramos; Tauzin, Delibes, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Flament, Willis, Jelonch.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Faumuina, Brennan, Youyoutte, Tolofua, Guitoune, Page-Relo.

Sale: McGuigan; Reed, James, S Hill, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez (capt), Warr; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, J Hill, JL Du Preez, T Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Jones, Ross, B Curry, Simpson, Curtin, Mills.

Match officials

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Touch judges: Filippo Russo and Manuel Bottino (both Italy)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (Italy)