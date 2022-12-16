Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster used frost covers and heaters in attempts to preserve the playing surface

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v La Rochelle Venue: The RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster

Saturday's European Champions Cup match between Ulster and La Rochelle will be played in Dublin after tournament organisers EPCR said the game cannot be played at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The decision was made due to "concerns over the safety of the playing surface" after several days of icy conditions.

Ulster used frost covers and heaters in attempts to preserve the pitch with sub-zero tempeatures during the week.

The match will now be played behind closed doors in Dublin.

More to follow.