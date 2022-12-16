Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps' season came to an early end at the Coventry Building Society Arena in October

Wasps have announced that Christopher Holland, formerly a non-executive director, has become the new owner of the currently Coventry-based club.

The announcement comes on the day that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) granted the relegated ex-Premiership club permission to resume playing next season in the Championship.

Wasps satisfied RFU requirements, although Worcester were refused.

Holland's purchase of Wasps has been made in the name of HALO22 Limited.

The club said in a statement: "HALO22 Limited, a company owned by Christopher Holland, recently completed the purchase of the intellectual property, history and memorabilia of Wasps RFC, a transaction that saw the club exit administration."

Wasps have appointed Andy Scott, former chief executive of 188Bet and interim chief executive of the Wasps Legends Charitable Foundation, as their new CEO - with support from former players including former Scotland winger Kenny Logan and Peter Scrivener.

Holland, who first joined the old Wasps board as non-executive director in 2017, said: "As the new custodian of Wasps, I am fully aware of the responsibilities I have to its supporters, history and heritage. I do not underestimate that duty."

He has more than 30 years' experience in law enforcement and risk management, and has previously worked with the Ministry of Defence, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and B&Q.

Scott added: "We are proud and delighted to secure the future of this great club.

"Wasps is a famous and highly-regarded name in the history of English and European rugby and while this is a new venture and a fresh start, it is fundamentally built on the same values that brought the club success and respect in its heyday."

Wasps had debts totalling £95m when they went into administration in October, but the offer from the consortium including members of the club's Legends Group was accepted at the end of October.

It has since come under the scrutiny of the RFU's financial viability group.

The Wasps bid does not include the women's team. They are a separate club and will continue to play as part of the amateur side Wasps FC.

More to follow.