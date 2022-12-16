Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v Munster Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Date: Sunday, 18 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England forward Courtney Lawes starts for Northampton as they make six changes for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Munster.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell also starts as Saints seek victory after a 46-12 defeat by La Rochelle last weekend.

Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O'Donoghue come into the Munster side after defeat by Toulouse.

Crowley makes his first start at inside centre for the province as Earls makes just his second start of the season.

Crowley and Earls' Ireland team-mate Murray returns from a six-week injury lay-off to partner Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Prop Dave Kilcoyne is in line to make his first appearance since October after being named on the bench, while Niall Scannell starts on his 150th appearance.

For Northampton, centre Rory Hutchinson, number eight Juarno Augustus, prop Ehren Painter and hooker Sam Matavesi are the four other changes in the starting XV.

The sides last met in January 2012 with Munster running out 51-36 winners thanks to a Simon Zebo hat-trick.

Line-ups

Northampton: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor, Hutchinson, Freeman; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Painter, Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Petch, Moon, Scott-Young, Hinkley, Braley, Dingwall.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Loughman, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Donoghue, O'Mahony (capt), Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, Kilcoyne, Salanoa, Hodnett, Kendellen, Casey, Scannell, Daly.

Match officials

Referee: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (France)

Touch judges: Jonathan Gasnier and Kevin Bralley (France)

TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (France)