Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Iain Henderson and John Cooney missed last week's thumping defeat by Sale Sharks

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v La Rochelle Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster

The return of captain Iain Henderson, John Cooney and Rory Sutherland represent three of eight changes to the Ulster starting team for the Heineken Champions Cup game against La Rochelle.

They all return from injury, as does centre Luke Marshall.

Rob Lyttle, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore and Sam Carter also come in following last week's 39-0 hammering by Sale.

Jacob Stockdale and James Hume are injured and Andy Warwick suspended for Saturday's game against the holders.

The game is scheduled to be played at Ulster's Kingpsan Stadium but a final decision on that is expected to be made on Friday afternoon, with work continuing to make the pitch playable in light of the recent freezing weather.

Hume was forced to come off for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) during last week's heavy defeat by the Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Cooney and Henderson are available again after they underwent HIA protocols following the Irish province's United Rugby Championship loss to Leinster.

Scotland international prop Sutherland makes his first start for Ulster as he returns to action after sustaining an injury on international duty in November.

Warwick is missing after being handed a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle on Manu Tuilagi during the defeat by Sale.

Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell drop to the replacements' bench.

Defending champions La Rochelle saw off Northampton Saints 46-12 in their opening fixture last weekend.

Ulster: Lowry; McIlroy, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Burns, Cooney; Sutherland, Stewart, Moore; O'Connor, Carter; Henderson (capt), Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Herring, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Treadwell, McCann, Doak, Moore, Moxham.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Boudehent; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio; Sazy, Skelton; Bourdeau, Tanga, Alldritt.

Replacements: Lespiauco, Paiva, Sclavi, Dillane, Boudehent, Berjon, Botia, Rhule.