Harlequins showpiece Big Game event regularly attracts big crowds to Twickenham Stadium over the festive season.

Harlequins' scheduled double-header at Twickenham Stadium on 27 December has been rescheduled for March because of the impact of rail strikes.

The club's men's and women's teams had been due to face Bristol at the 82,000-capacity stadium as part of their annual 'Big Game' showpiece.

The games will now be played at Quins' ground, The Stoop, on the same day.

Harlequins will instead now play Exeter's men's and women's sides in a double-header at Twickenham on 4 March.

Although 27 December has not been designated for industrial action, mainline services into Twickenham station will not operate on that day.

Severe restrictions across the train and underground network in the area are also expected.

"Ultimately, we must put the safety of our supporters and those working at the event first," Harlequins chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said.

"It is clear that, without the functioning rail network, we cannot safely deliver a large-scale event at Twickenham."

Extra car parking spaces and additional shuttle bus services will be made available on 27 December to ensure the games against Bristol can still go ahead.