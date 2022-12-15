Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny Sexton has not played since being a late cry-off from Ireland's win over Australia four weeks ago

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Gloucester Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website

Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.

Sexton missed last weekend's win over Racing 92 because of the calf injury he picked up four weeks ago in the warm-up before Ireland's win over Australia.

Leinster's starting side has four changes from the win in Le Havre.

Luke McGrath replaces Jamison Gibson-Park with Ronan Kelleher, Ross Molony and Jack Conan drafted into the pack.

Kelleher takes over at hooker from Dan Sheahan, who like Gibson-Park is named on the bench.

Molony is drafted into the second row in place of Jason Jenkins with Conan replacing Ryan Baird in the back row.

Jordan Larmour, who has not played since October before a foot injury, is in line to return to action after being named on the bench.

Gloucester coach George Skivington has made 13 changes from last weekend's opening 22-17 home win over Bordeaux-Begles with England players Jonny May and Lewis Ludlow among those rested.

Scotland and British and Irish Lions centre Chris Harris is also left out of a Gloucester side who will face Leicester in the Premiership on Christmas Eve.

Full-back Lloyd Evans and wing Alex Hearle are Gloucester's only starters from last weekend's win.

Leinster: Keenan; O'Brien, Ringrose (capt), Ngatai, Lowe; R Byrne, McGrath; Porter, Kelleher, Ala'alatoa; Molony, Ryan; Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, E Byrne, Healy, McCarthy, Deegan, Gibson-Park, Sexton, Larmour.

Gloucester: Evans; Hearle, Kveseladze, Twelvetrees, Morris; Barton, Meehan (capt); Elrington, Walker, Knight; Thomas, Clark; Polledri, Clement, Tuisue.

Replacements: Blake, Seville, Gotovtsev, Craig, Taylor, Chapman, Atkinson, Moyle