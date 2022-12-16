Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Lane has played five internationals for Wales

European Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Cardiff Venue: Kingston Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live updates on BBC Radio Wales. Live scores, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales wing Owen Lane will make his first appearance of the season as Cardiff visit Newcastle in the European Challenge Cup.

Lane has recovered from an ankle injury and replaces Theo Cabango in one of seven changes from the side that defeated Brive 41-0.

Welsh fly-half Josh Thomas starts for Newcastle in a team that shows nine changes from the side that lost to Connacht 22-8.

Thomas joined Newcastle from Ospreys.

Mateo Carreras, Elliott Obatoyinbo, Zach Kerr, Trevor Davison, Ollie Fletcher, Sean Robinson and Guy Pepper all start for the hosts.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young has rotated and rested some of his squad as Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams, Kirby Myhill, Rory Thornton, Ellis Jenkins and Taulupe Faletau come in for Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams, Kristian Dacey, Lopeti Timani, Thomas Young and James Ratti.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Earle, Stevenson, Kerr, Carreras; J Thomas, Stuart; Davison, Fletcher, Tampin, De Chaves, Dalton, S Robinson (capt), Pepper, Marshall.

Replacements: Cade, Brocklebank, Palframan, Peters, Tiffen, Barton, Connon, I Stephens.

Cardiff: B Thomas; Lane, Lee-Lo, Llewellyn, Adams; Priestland, T Williams; R Carré, Myhill, Arhip, S Davies, Thornton, Turnbull (capt), E Jenkins, Faletau.

Replacements: Belcher, Thyer, Davies-King, T Williams, Ratti, Bevan, Grady, Cabango.

Referee: Vivien Praderie (France)

Assistant referees: Thomas Chereque & Thierry Mallet (France)

TMO: Cedric Marchat (France)