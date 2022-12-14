Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charlie Maddison joined Newcastle Falcons from Jersey Reds in the summer of 2019

Newcastle Falcons hooker Charlie Maddison has been suspended for three weeks.

The 31-year-old was cited for striking Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade with his head in the Falcons' European Challenge Cup defeat on Saturday.

An independent disciplinary committee ruled the offence was at the low end of World Rugby's sanctions and reduced the possible ban from six to three weeks.

Maddison will be available for selection again from 2 January.