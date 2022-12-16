Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ryan Elias has played 33 internationals for Wales

European Challenge Cup: Cheetahs v Scarlets Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, Italy Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live updates on BBC Radio Wales. Live scores, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales hooker Ryan Elias will celebrate his 150th Scarlets appearance when he runs out against Cheetahs in Italy this weekend.

Elias has achieved the notable milestone at the relatively young age of 27, after making his regional debut in 2014.

"I'm chuffed and honoured to be able to hit the 150 for the club," he said.

"Hopefully, there's many more in the tank. I'm only 27. It's a great honour for me and the family.

"It comes so fast. I didn't realise it was coming up until my old man checked the website.

"There are a lot of sacrifices over the course of a career, and not just by me. Professional sports people miss out on a lot of things and it takes its toll.

"So I'm hugely grateful to the club, my wife, family and everyone who's played a part to get me here.

"I always find it difficult to reflect and fully appreciate things when I'm in the moment as a player, but I'm hugely honoured by this.

"More than that, there's being able to come to work with boys you've grown up with, I was playing with and against a lot of the boys I'm playing with now, some of my best friends.

"I'd say the biggest thing in rugby is having respect from your peers. Hopefully, I have that and can kick on from here."

Friendly rivalry

Ken Owens chats with Ryan Elias after the Six Nations victory over Scotland in February 2022

Elias has achieved the accolade while battling with fellow Carmarthen product and Wales hooker Ken Owens.

That duel continues with Owens, 35, returning from a long-term back injury and starting Wales' four autumn internationals in November.

Elias admits he has played second fiddle at times to Owens, but wants to be number one.

"I think 140 of the appearances are probably off the bench!" joked Elias.

"Nonetheless, my mindset has always been that whether you're starting, coming on for a half or 20, 10 or five minutes, you've a job to do. You can only control the controllables.

"You always know the shirt's never going to be given to you. When you have someone like Ken competing with you day in, day out, it pushes you on.

"Hopefully, it's the same for him with me, when he's training and playing. It's definitely good having that competition.

"It has been there my whole career. I had my first game when I was 18, against Saracens.

"After that, you are hungry for more. I was competing with guys who were in the third spot at the club and trying to get in front of them.

"Then you want to get into that second spot and get in front of them. Slowly you do that. Then the only one in front of me was Ken. It seems like it's been like that for a long while.

"It's been great. I've always pushed myself hard because I want the number two jersey as well, but it's always been friendly competition between me and him.

"Both Carmarthen boys, same school, same rugby club, his family knows about my family. We are good mates. It's definitely pushed me to this point today."

Dublin delight

Ryan Elias in action against Munster in the Pro12 final in 2017

Elias has pinpointed his favourite moment in a Scarlets shirt and it will surprise very few people that it was five years ago when the region clinched the Pro12 title with a thumping win over Munster in Dublin.

"Winning the league in 2017 was huge," added Elias.

"Ken was injured, so I started in the semis and the final. The semi-final was unbelievable when we went down to 14 men after a red card.

"That was a huge win, but the following week when we went out and backed it up against Munster, just the style of play we had.

"Everything was just clicking it just seemed easy. I was a young lad at the time, 22.

"I'd come in, we'd won the league. I thought: 'This rugby business is really easy.' We'd won a trophy.

"It hasn't been quite so easy since then. But we'll get back there, I'm sure."