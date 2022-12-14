Murrayfield will host Friday's match, which retains its 2000 GMT kick-off time

Glasgow Warriors' Challenge Cup match against Perpignan on Friday has been moved from Scotstoun to Murrayfield.

A statement on the Warriors website said "the ongoing cold weather means maintaining a safe surface is not possible", despite groundstaff's best efforts to make the pitch playable.

The club says it is "working through the logistics" for the switch of venue, including transport options for fans.

The Scots began their European campaign with a 22-19 win at Bath on Saturday.

Warriors' managing director Al Kellock said: "I am thankful to everyone who has worked extremely hard to ensure we have done all that is possible to get the game on at Scotstoun, however unfortunately the weather has beaten us.

"Playing this game is a priority and we are grateful to Scottish Rugby for making the pitch at BT Murrayfield available to us at short notice.

"We understand that this option doesn't suit everyone, particularly considering the ongoing train strikes, and for that reason we are now looking at what provisions we can make for getting to and from the game easier."