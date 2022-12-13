Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster are using frost covers and heaters in attempts to preserve the playing surface

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v La Rochelle Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster

Ulster have said they are taking "every possible step" to ensure their Kingspan Stadium pitch is playable for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup match with La Rochelle.

With freezing temperatures forecast over the coming days, there have been suggestions that the match against the reigning champions could be moved.

Ulster are using frost covers and heaters to help preserve the pitch.

The northern province lost 39-0 away to Sale in their Champions Cup opener.

"The club is in regular contact with tournament organisers EPCR, and we will provide daily updates for supporters via our social media channels," Ulster said in a statement.

Following Saturday's heavy defeat at Sale, Ulster must beat Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to boost their hopes of progressing in the competition.