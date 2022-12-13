Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Sleightholme has scored six tries in nine Northampton games this season

Winger Ollie Sleightholme has signed a new, undisclosed-length contract with Northampton Saints.

The 22-year-old, son of 12-times capped former Saints and England winger Jon Sleightholme, is in his fifth season as part of the first-team squad.

Sleightholme has so far scored 25 tries in 53 Northampton appearances, including six in nine games this term.

Saints have won four of their 10 Premiership games to date, to sit sixth, exactly halfway, in the table.

"Northampton Saints is my home," he told the club website. external-link "Everything about the place made me want to stay here for longer.

"All the players and every member of staff here is like family," added Sleightholme, whose younger brother Frankie is now also on Saints' books. "We're such a tight-knit group and having the opportunity to be around all your best mates every day is very special.

"All the coaches here - Phil Dowson, Sam Vesty, Ian Vass, Matt Ferguson, James Craig, Jake Sharp and everyone else - are so supportive of the players in a way that I don't think you get at other clubs."

Saints director of rugby Dowson said: "Ollie's finishing ability is obvious from his excellent record of scoring. He is a tremendous athlete, someone who always works very, very hard to improve himself for the team."