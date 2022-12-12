Warren Gatland won three Grand Slams in his first spell as Wales coach

Warren Gatland believes he can get Wales back to winning ways following his shock return as head coach.

Gatland is already Wales' most successful and longest-serving coach, having won three Grand Slams during his previous 12-year reign.

Similarly to when he first arrived in 2007, the Kiwi takes over a national team reeling from a dismal campaign.

However, he said: "I wouldn't be here unless I thought we were capable of winning things."

Wales are ninth in the world rankings external-link following a year that saw nine defeats from 12 games, including losses at home to Italy and Georgia.

"I've never been afraid to take on a challenge and I believe we can do something special," Gatland added.

"I look at success as not always about winning, but about over-achieving. What are the expectations at the moment? I'd probably need a discussion on that. But you've always got to believe and dream.

"My upbringing in New Zealand, we always believed if you work hard, you get results. That's always been my attitude.

"I don't think things have changed from when I arrived at the end of 2007. There's always been expectation and history in Wales. For us as a team, it's about working hard and preparing to perform well and get results."

Farrell 'only' Lions contender

Wales and Gatland have the option to extend his current deal all the way to the 2027 World Cup.

Gatland claimed he had not considered the 2025 British & Irish Lions, instead hailing Ireland coach Andy Farrell as the "only" contender on current form.

He again refused to answer when asked whether or not England had made an approach to him to replace Eddie Jones, while keeping open the possibility of bringing in new assistant coaches to the Wales backroom team.

Gatland also hinted at a changing of the guard in the Wales team.

Warren Gatland (centre) will speak with senior players over whether they will make next year's World Cup

He has previously highlighted the age profile of the squad, with question marks over whether the likes of Alun Wyn Jones (aged 37), Ken Owens (35), Dan Lydiate (35), Rhys Priestland (35), Dan Biggar (33) and Leigh Halfpenny (33) can make it to France next year.

"There are a few players I have to have a chat with," said Gatland.

"Some older players are going to be important, but you have to get the right balance and have players who are able to perform.

"I don't think age is the issue, it's how you get through the next 10 months and how you manage those people.

"There's some good young talent coming through and when I look back to 2011, we brought through some youngsters before that World Cup who went on to do well."

During his first spell in charge, Gatland's training camps were notoriously tough on the Wales players, as they were pushed to their physical limits to an extent where taking the field against opposition was a relief.

Gatland will take his squad back to Switzerland and Turkey ahead of the World Cup. But long before that, he will have to rely on a quick fix ahead of the Six Nations.

"Coaching is a rollercoaster but you're judged on two things, the Six Nations and doing well in a World Cup year. That's my focus," he said.

"It's about creating an environment where there are no excuses, so when players come into camp, you can get the best out of them. That's what we've prided ourselves on in the past.

"The hardest thing is the limited time before the Six Nations. Facing Ireland first and at home probably isn't the worst thing. They're the best team in the world so you want them at home. If you win that, then you've got a great chance of doing well."