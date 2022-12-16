Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rio Dyer scores against Ospreys earlier this season

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v Pau Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales wing Rio Dyer returns for the Dragons Challenge Cup game against Pau at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Dyer, who has scored four tries in six Dragons appearances this season, is one of two changes made to the team that drew 31-31 with Lions.

Number eight Aaron Wainwright is also named in place of Ross Moriarty who drops to the replacements bench.

Dragons Academy product Ryan Woodman could make his club debut after being named among the replacements.

There are also bench call-ups for fly half JJ Hanahan and centre Max Clark.

Pau will be without head coach Sebastien Piqueronies who has been suspended for 10 weeks after being found guilty of using threatening words and actions towards Scottish referee Sam Grove-White.

Piqueronies was cited following the incident, which happened after the conclusion of the French club's Challenge Cup defeat against the Cheetahs last Saturday.

He was reported for allegedly physically abusing Grove-White, but found guilty of the less serious offence of using threatening words and actions by an independent disciplinary committee.

Dragons: J Williams; Dyer, Tomkinson, Dixon, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams; R Jones, Roberts, Coleman, J Davies, Screech, Lonsdale, Keddie (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Coghlan, R Evans, Fairbrother, Woodman, Moriarty, L Jones, Hanrahan, Clark.

Pau: Colombet; Carol, Decron, Vatubua, Barrett; Debaes, Lebail; Seneca, Delhommel, Corato, Auradou, Maximin, Puech (capt), Hamonou, Liufau.

Replacements: Ruffenach, Fisiihoi, Van Dyk, Metz, Zegueur, D Robson, Roudil, Arfeuil.

Referee: Jack Makepeace (England)

Assistant referees: Charlie Gayther & Phil Watters (England)

TMO: Steve Leyshon (England)