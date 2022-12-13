Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Founded in 1881, the WRU is responsible for running the sport in Wales from grassroots to international rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and its former general manager of women's rugby have reached an "amicable resolution" over claims of sexual discrimination.

Charlotte Wathan, who left the WRU earlier this year, had reportedly claimed no action was taken after she raised several alleged inappropriate incidents to the governing body.

A tribunal case scheduled for 2023 has now been withdrawn.

A WRU spokesperson said the union "wish Charlotte well for the future."

The statement on behalf of the organisation said: "The WRU confirms that an amicable resolution (satisfying both parties) has been reached with Charlotte Wathan, who resigned as general manager women's rugby in February 2022.

"The WRU is proud of its efforts around inclusivity, equality and diversity and will continue with its work in this important area."

After the accusations of sexism and misogyny emerged earlier this year, WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said: "I can't emphasise enough equality, diversity and inclusion are very important to us.

"We want our staff to be able to participate, be respected, valued and, more importantly, feel safe."

Phillips emphasised that stance at a WRU media appearance, saying: "We've got to keep on top of these things. We'll never be complacent in anything in terms of equality and diversity."

He added: "We've done a thorough review and we've just got to keep on top of this stuff.

"The expectations are very high and rightly so and everybody in the WRU will maintain those standards."