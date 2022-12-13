Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sale's Manu Tuilagi and Ulster's Andy Warwick (centre) clash heads during Sunday's game at the AJ Bell Stadium

Ulster prop Andy Warwick could miss his side's Heineken Champions Cup game with La Rochelle after he was cited for a dangerous tackle on Manu Tuilagi during Sunday's 39-0 loss to Sale Sharks.

Tuilagi was forced off for a HIA and did not return after clashing heads with Ulster loosehead Warwick during the first half at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Warwick escaped punishment at the time as the clash was deemed accidental.

He faces a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after being cited by the EPCR.

Warwick's potential participation in Saturday's crucial European game against the defending champions at Kingspan Stadium will hinge on the outcome of the independent hearing.

French referee Mathieu Raynal was in charge for the Champions Cup pool opener between Ulster and Sale.

A statement from the EPCR explained that Warwick had been cited for having "tackled Tuilagi in a dangerous manner in the 33rd minute of the match".

The complaint was made by French Citing Commissioner Wejdane Limame.

The offence carries a lower end sanction of two weeks' suspension.

La Rochelle began the defence of their title with a comprehensive 46-12 victory over Northampton Saints on Saturday.