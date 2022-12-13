Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Fagerson started all four of Scotland's autumn Tests as tighthead prop

Zander Fagerson is a doubt for the 2023 Six Nations as the Scotland prop recovers from a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old tighthead sustained the damage during Glasgow Warriors' 45-17 win away to Zebre on 3 December.

Warriors say he is "expected to be out of action for the foreseeable, pending ongoing assessment".

Fagerson is a mainstay of the Scotland team, winning 54 caps and earning a call-up to the British and Irish Lions squad in 2021.

Scotland's Six Nations campaign kicks off with a Calcutta Cup match away to England on 4 February.

Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham could miss the game at Twickenham as he is not expected to return until February as a result of a knee injury.

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings and flanker Rory Darge are both in a race to be fit for the tournament after missing the autumn Tests.