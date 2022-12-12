Gwen Crabb: Wales second row set for significant injury lay-off
Wales and Gloucester-Hartpury second row Gwen Crabb looks set for a significant injury lay-off ahead of the 2023 Six Nations.
Crabbe was helped from the field during her club's 53-7 Premier 15s win at Saracens on Saturday.
The 23-year-old said on social media that she had undergone surgery during what had been a "whirlwind 48 hours".
"A big few months of rehab ahead, but for now, rest and recreation is on the cards," Crabb wrote on Instagram.
Wales' Six Nations campaign begins as they host Ireland on 25 March, 2023.