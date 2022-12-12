Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gwen Crabb joined Gloucester-Hartpury ahead of the 2020-21 season

Wales and Gloucester-Hartpury second row Gwen Crabb looks set for a significant injury lay-off ahead of the 2023 Six Nations.

Crabbe was helped from the field during her club's 53-7 Premier 15s win at Saracens on Saturday.

The 23-year-old said on social media that she had undergone surgery during what had been a "whirlwind 48 hours".

"A big few months of rehab ahead, but for now, rest and recreation is on the cards," Crabb wrote on Instagram. external-link

Wales' Six Nations campaign begins as they host Ireland on 25 March, 2023.