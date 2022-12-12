Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Middleton has won five Six Nations titles with England

A review into England's performance at the recent Rugby World Cup will not be made public by the Rugby Football Union.

England's women finished runners-up to hosts New Zealand, losing the final 34-31 at Eden Park in November.

Simon Middleton, who has been head coach since 2015, is contracted until June 2023.

A RFU spokesperson told the BBC that "there is ongoing dialogue between parties" regarding his future.

The review is led by the RFU's Director of Performance Conor O'Shea and an anonymous panel, with some members having just sat across the men's review that recommended the sacking of Eddie Jones.

Middleton has led England to two Rugby World Cup finals losing both to New Zealand, describing the second loss as something he would not "ever get over".

Both forwards coach Louis Deacon and attack coach Scott Bemand are also contracted until June 2023.

The "technical review" will be concluded in December with a "wider management review" taking place in January.

England players are being asked to take part in the reviews through "confidential feedback mechanisms".

The next fixture for the Red Roses is Saturday 25 March when they play Scotland in the Six Nations.