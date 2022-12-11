Close menu

Welsh rugby: George North suffers suspected fractured cheekbone

George North receives treatment
North faces an anxious wait to learn the scale of the injury

George North faces an anxious wait after suffering a suspected fractured cheekbone in the Ospreys' defeat to Leicester Tigers.

The Wales centre was injured in a heavy collision just before half-time of the Heineken Champions Cup tie on Sunday.

A bloodied North was led down the tunnel and will now undergo an X-ray to discover the full extent of the damage.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "He's got a big bump under his eye and he's got some neural pain."

He added: "We won't know the nature of it until the swelling goes down but he's uncomfortable."

North was injured in the build up to the Ospreys first try in their 23-17 loss to the Tigers at Swansea.com stadium.

North started all four of Wales' Autumn internationals and was likely to play a prominent part in Warren Gatland's Six Nations plans.

He will almost certainly miss the Ospreys Champions Cup tie at Montpellier next weekend and will now be a doubt for the festive United Rugby Championship derbies against Scarlets and Cardiff.

