Owen Farrell says Eddie Jones sacking as England boss is 'unbelievably disappointing'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell
England captain Owen Farrell has won 101 caps for his country

England captain Owen Farrell says the Rugby Football Union's decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach was "unbelievably disappointing".

Jones was sacked a week ago after only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

Farrell said the run of poor results in 2022 "doesn't happen because of one person, it's everyone".

Speaking to BBC rugby correspondent Chris Jones after Saracens' Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh on Sunday, Farrell added: "It's unbelievably disappointing.

"Eddie had been a big part of England Rugby for a long time now and he has been one of the best coaches I have ever had so, for that, I'm massively thankful.

"We are disappointed it has finished early and we owe a lot to him. I have been around for a while now and not been around too many changes, both at club and international level. It's not pleasant to go through.

"I don't think it has come from the players. There is obviously stuff we all want to get better at from the results but as players you look at yourself and see what you can do."

Jones' sacking followed a review into England's disappointing autumn campaign, which saw one win from four matches.

Asked if he had spoken to Jones since the Australian was relieved of his duties, the 31-year-old Saracens fly-half said: "We have exchanged a few messages and hopefully I will see him."

England are now without a head coach nine months before the 2023 World Cup, while their Six Nations campaign begins against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

85 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:20

    Not quite sure what people expect Farrell to say when asked about Jones. He along with every other player isn't going to say it was a good thing.

  • Comment posted by joesurf, today at 19:19

    EJ couldn't have coped with another away match in Scotland

  • Comment posted by Andrew not Prince, today at 19:19

    For Farrell, it's a disaster. No longer will England be accepting his kicking away of all possession. He'll have to play, take the ball into contact or pass, if he can't, a different fly half will be selected.

  • Comment posted by MALCOLM HUNT, today at 19:18

    Eddie Jones achieved a lot for English rugby and deserves thanks and praise . However I feel he is suffering from a common problem of coaches of going stale and becoming increasingly reliant on known players and tactics. We just need some fresh air !

  • Comment posted by Staring at the Sun, today at 19:17

    You're next for the chop Faz.

  • Comment posted by joesurf, today at 19:17

    because there's no fall guy now!

  • Comment posted by Dave Clem, today at 19:17

    Best thing for Eddie ,,, he looks absolutely exhausted and stressed out with it all

  • Comment posted by FanatW4, today at 19:16

    Excuse me for pointing this out but Farrell and Saracens and the rest of the Sarries bunch of England players are unbeaten in the Premiership this year. It’s not the quality of players thst’s the problem but the way the team are set up for matches. I suggest that the new coach may well turn to other Saraccns players to steady the ship and bring some stability; e.g. Elliot Daly. Brilliant today!

  • Comment posted by Hawkeye, today at 19:11

    For all his success, not a very nice person to have as you boss from what I have heard.

  • Comment posted by Rance89, today at 19:10

    As a Scotsman, I'm glad Eddie Jones isn't with England anymore. He's an excellent coach who was trying to uncuff the class issue in England. I'd love to have him as Director of Rugby in the SRU

    • Reply posted by Pedro321, today at 19:14

      Pedro321 replied:
      Class issue? He was supposed to be building a world beating team. No wonder he failed if he thought his objective was social engineering!!

  • Comment posted by communian, today at 19:10

    To be fair I think there are many people who don't think OF really deserves his place in the team at the moment but Eddie Jones kept picking him - so not surprised he's disappointed.

  • Comment posted by Preceptor, today at 19:10

    Popularity, in all things, is only as good as your last performance.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 19:10

    Given his history at RWC tournaments what was the harm in giving EJ until after the next one to see how he goes.
    Ripping things up & starting again so close to the tournament is a strange & knee jerk decision

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:08

    Took over after England failed to get out of the World Cup group in 2015. Since then he won 4 Six Nations championships and reached the final of the World Cup in 2019. He should have been allowed to complete this World Cup cycle and be judged after that.

    • Reply posted by y5bratnp, today at 19:20

      y5bratnp replied:
  • Comment posted by fos, today at 19:06

    The problem is the structure of English rugby especially the ridiculous salary cap that sees French and Irish club players playing at the top level with 20/30 million club salaries being able to rest regularly while overworked English players are knocked out of European competition preventing gaining experience and exhausted in internationals.For nothing as only England have had 2 clubs go bust.

    • Reply posted by bimbo 1954, today at 19:10

      bimbo 1954 replied:
      Are the English players only playing for money? Prevented gaining experience and exhausted sounds hypocritical.

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 19:06

    Oh Flower A Scatland..

    Tae think again…. 🎶

    • Reply posted by bimbo 1954, today at 19:11

      bimbo 1954 replied:
      Stop taking drugs.

  • Comment posted by mucklebags, today at 19:04

    Of course Farrell is disappointed - he's not to be shoved in the team regardless of how badly he plays.

  • Comment posted by bimbo 1954, today at 19:04

    Where are England going now. There seems to be no direction and a bit of panic. Especially going into a six nations in a couple of months and a World Cup in under a year. Where is the plan?

    • Reply posted by mucklebags, today at 19:07

      mucklebags replied:
      The plan is get rid of the coach whose team has drastically underperformed for 3 years, and find someone who understands how to coach a dynamic, fluid game.

  • Comment posted by 4QLabour, today at 19:03

    His only hope of keeping his place in the team, is if daddy gets the job

    • Reply posted by steveH, today at 19:05

      steveH replied:
      Agreed if Andy gets the job Owen likely to be around for the next two WCs

  • Comment posted by ru ru ka ta ku ari, today at 19:01

    I’m with Owen on this one, an unbelievably foolish decision, England’s most successful coach ever given the boot 7.5 years into his 8 year plan. Yes, l know, it makes no sense.

    • Reply posted by Tykesabroad, today at 19:13

      Tykesabroad replied:
      Utter nonsense, under performance at this level countenanced by the RFU for far too long! Jones arrogance ran its course to the point where the supporters had had enough, only then were the RVU shaken out of their slumber!

