England captain Owen Farrell has won 101 caps for his country

England captain Owen Farrell says the Rugby Football Union's decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach was "unbelievably disappointing".

Jones was sacked a week ago after only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

Farrell said the run of poor results in 2022 "doesn't happen because of one person, it's everyone".

Speaking to BBC rugby correspondent Chris Jones after Saracens' Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh on Sunday, Farrell added: "It's unbelievably disappointing.

"Eddie had been a big part of England Rugby for a long time now and he has been one of the best coaches I have ever had so, for that, I'm massively thankful.

"We are disappointed it has finished early and we owe a lot to him. I have been around for a while now and not been around too many changes, both at club and international level. It's not pleasant to go through.

"I don't think it has come from the players. There is obviously stuff we all want to get better at from the results but as players you look at yourself and see what you can do."

Jones' sacking followed a review into England's disappointing autumn campaign, which saw one win from four matches.

Asked if he had spoken to Jones since the Australian was relieved of his duties, the 31-year-old Saracens fly-half said: "We have exchanged a few messages and hopefully I will see him."

England are now without a head coach nine months before the 2023 World Cup, while their Six Nations campaign begins against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.