Heineken Champions Cup: Sale Sharks 39-0 Ulster - hosts in six-try victory
|Heineken Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Ulster
|Sale (15) 39
|Tries: T Curry, D du Preez, R du Preez, Curtis, McGuigan, Reed Cons: R du Preez 3 Pen: R du Preez
|Ulster (0) 0
Sale Sharks cruised to an emphatic six-try 39-0 bonus point win over Ulster in their Heineken Champions Cup opener at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Tom Curry returned from England duty to score the opening try before Dan du Preez powered over for the second in the first half.
Brother Rob du Preez, who also kicked nine points, dotted down number three before Tom Curtis, Byron McGuigan and Arron Reed all crossed.
Ulster offered little threat in attack.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Reed, James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez (capt), Warr; Rodd, van der Merwe, Schonert; Wiese, Hill; L Du Preez, Curry, D Du Preez.
Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Jones, Beaumont, Ross, Simpson, Curtis, McGuigan.
Ulster: Lowry; McIlroy Hume, McCloskey Stockdale; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole; O'Connor (capt), Treadwell; Matty Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.
Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Moore, Carter, Marcus Rea, Shanahan, Moore, Moxham.