Rob du Preez scored one try and kicked nine points as Sale cruised past Ulster

Heineken Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Ulster Sale (15) 39 Tries: T Curry, D du Preez, R du Preez, Curtis, McGuigan, Reed Cons: R du Preez 3 Pen: R du Preez Ulster (0) 0

Sale Sharks cruised to an emphatic six-try 39-0 bonus point win over Ulster in their Heineken Champions Cup opener at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Tom Curry returned from England duty to score the opening try before Dan du Preez powered over for the second in the first half.

Brother Rob du Preez, who also kicked nine points, dotted down number three before Tom Curtis, Byron McGuigan and Arron Reed all crossed.

Ulster offered little threat in attack.

Line-ups

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Reed, James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez (capt), Warr; Rodd, van der Merwe, Schonert; Wiese, Hill; L Du Preez, Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Jones, Beaumont, Ross, Simpson, Curtis, McGuigan.

Ulster: Lowry; McIlroy Hume, McCloskey Stockdale; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole; O'Connor (capt), Treadwell; Matty Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Moore, Carter, Marcus Rea, Shanahan, Moore, Moxham.