Max Llewellyn's father Gareth and uncle Glyn are former Wales internationals

Centre Max Llewellyn is to leave Cardiff Rugby at the end of the season amid financial uncertainty affecting the Welsh professional sides.

Llewellyn, 23, has made 37 appearances for the region.

The Welsh regions have expressed optimism over reaching a settlement with the WRU, but no deal has been announced.

"The freeze is on, both on retention and recruitment until the deal is done," said Cardiff boss Dai Young.

All the Welsh professional sides have spoken of the dangers of losing players until they know their budgets.

"Everybody expected a deal to be done in August or September and here we are. Fingers crossed it'll be next week, but it's been (coming) next week for a long time now," added director of rugby Young.

Surrey-born Llewellyn, who has represented Wales at under-20 level, is expected to join an English club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

His father, former Wales captain Gareth, played for Harlequins and Narbonne in a lengthy career.

"It's hugely disappointing because we're trying to build something and the last thing you want to do is lose players," Young told BBC Sport Wales.

"Unfortunately that's the case (that Llewellyn is leaving), but can you blame these boys? They've got to look at their job security and until things are resolved, we're in a situation where we can't do anything to stop them."

More than 20 Cardiff players are out of contract at the end of the current season, with speculation surrounding the future of Wales prop Dillon Lewis.

"It's out of our hands as players, as frustrating as it is, but the sooner we get an answer the better," said Cardiff's eight-cap hooker Kristian Dacey.

"We've got to keep our heads down and let the board sort out what needs to be sorted. I've been around long enough to have seen it all, but it takes a bit of time."

Dragons have already confirmed that Wales lock Will Rowlands is leaving, raising questions about his eligibility for the 2023 World Cup if he moves to a French club as anticipated.