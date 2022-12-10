Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Flanker Dave Ewers scored Exeter Chiefs' second try in the win at Castres

Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs Castres (12) 12 Pens: Dumora 4 Exeter Chiefs (12) 27 Tries: S Simmonds, Ewers, Maunder, Woodburn Pen: J Simmonds Cons: J Simmonds 2

Exeter Chiefs began their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with an impressive 27-12 bonus-point win at Castres.

The visitors took a deserved lead when Sam Simmonds crossed out wide before Dave Ewers added a second try.

Chiefs were pegged back by four Julien Dumora penalties to end the first half level, but Jack Maunder scored the third try after the break.

Olly Woodburn finished off a flowing backs move for the bonus-point try.

Exeter welcomed back number eight Sam Simmonds for his first club start since October, and it was the England international who kick-started the scoring after being fed in space by Maunder.

The hosts did not have the same potency in their attack, but the boot of Dumora kept them in the game, despite Ewers powering over from close range for Exeter's second try.

The scoreboard did not reflect the 2020 champions' dominance until Maunder powered over from the base of the ruck.

Then the front-foot power was replaced by running guile as Stuart Hogg made a trademark break before putting Woodburn through for an unopposed run-in for the fourth.

Line-ups

Castres: Dumora; Palis, Combezou, Zeghdar, Nokosi; Le Brun, Doubrere; Tichit, Barlot, Hounkpatin, Nakarawa, Staniforth, Babillot, De Crespigny, Andron.

Replacements: Colonna, Guerois-Galisson, Guillamon, Hannoyer, Kornath, Raisuqe, Kockott, Seguret

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, O'Loughlin, Woodburn; J Simmonds, S Maunder; Sio, Yeandle (c), Williams, Jenkins, Gray, Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Frost, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Van Heerden, Grondona, Becconsall, Kata, Hodge