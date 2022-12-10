La Rochelle wing Dillyn Leyds sealed the bonus point with the fourth try before half time

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints La Rochelle (32) 46 Tries: Dulin, Bourgarit, Boudehent, Leyds, Alldritt, Seuteni Pens: Hastoy 2 Cons: Hastoy 5 Northampton (0) 12 Tries: Ramm, Proctor Con: Smith

Holders La Rochelle began their Heineken Champions Cup defence with a thumping 46-12 bonus-point win over Northampton Saints.

The hosts were dominant and wrapped up the bonus in the first half after tries by Brice Dulin, Pierre Bourgarit, Pierre Boudehent and Dillyn Leyds.

Gregory Alldritt charged down a clearance to score a fifth try before Ulupano Seuteni added a sixth.

Saints improved late on as James Ramm and Matt Proctor scored consolations.

La Rochelle have been in indifferent form with three defeats in their past five matches but they took control of the opening game of their title defence from the opening stages.

Dulin went over in the corner in the third minute before Bougarit broke off a rolling maul to stretch their lead.

Boudehent ran in unopposed after the hosts rolled through the phases and Leyds' composed finish ensured the bonus point on the stroke of the interval.

Saints had no answer to the onslaught and it got worse before it got better for the Premiership side as Alldritt's big frame prevented the clearance and gathered the loose ball for the fifth, while Seuteni produced neat footwork to evade a couple of defenders and score the sixth.

Perhaps the hosts took their foot off the accelerator with the points in the bag, but Saints can be proud of their fightback to score two late tries.

The visitors welcomed back England forward Courtney Lawes for the first time in two months off the bench and his experience told as they pushed forward.

Ramm ran in practically unopposed on the wing before Proctor ran a good line back against the traffic to dot down under the posts.

'It was 40 minutes late' - what they said

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson told BT Sport: "In the first half, to concede 32 points and not answer was disappointing. At this level you get punished. I thought we fought hard in the second half and I was pleased with the scrum. We have one option and that is to get better and to make sure we learn the lessons.

"It was 14-12 in the second half and one of their tries was a charge down, and the other we passed to them, but it was 40 minutes late."

Line-ups

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor, Dingwall, Freeman; Smith, James; Waller, Smith, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans, Coles, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Matavesi, Iyogun, Painter, Lawes, Scott-Young, Augustus, Mitchell, Hutchinson.

La Rochelle: Dulin: Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Boudehent; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Bourdeau, Tanga, Alldritt.

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Aouf, Sclavi, Sazy, Boudehent, Berjon, Botia, Alonso