La Rochelle wing Dillyn Leyds sealed the bonus point with the fourth try before half time

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints La Rochelle (32) 46 Tries: Dulin, Bourgarit, Boudehent, Leyds, Alldritt, Seuteni Pens: Hastoy 2 Cons: Hastoy 5 Northampton (0) 12 Tries: Ramm, Proctor Con: Smith

Holders La Rochelle began their Heineken Champions Cup defence with a thumping 46-12 bonus-point win over Northampton Saints.

The hosts were dominant and wrapped up the bonus in the first half after tries by Brice Dulin, Pierre Bourgarit, Pierre Boudehent and Dillyn Leyds.

Gregory Alldritt charged down a clearance to score a fifth try before Ulupano Seuteni added a sixth.

Saints improved late on as James Ramm and Matt Proctor scored consolations.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor, Dingwall, Freeman; Smith, James; Waller, Smith, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans, Coles, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Matavesi, Iyogun, Painter, Lawes, Scott-Young, Augustus, Mitchell, Hutchinson.

La Rochelle: Dulin: Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Boudehent; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Bourdeau, Tanga, Alldritt.

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Aouf, Sclavi, Sazy, Boudehent, Berjon, Botia, Alonso