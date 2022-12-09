Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Antonio Harris has scored eight tries this season and is Jersey's top try-scorer

Antonio Harris' hat-trick helped Jersey Reds to a ninth Championship win in a row as they beat Nottingham 31-22 to go top of the table.

Two unconverted Harris tries from mauls saw Jersey go into the break level at 10-10 as former Reds player Ryan Olowofela scored for the home side.

Harris added his third try shortly after the restart before Eoghan Clarke and Jordan Holgate also went over.

With leaders Ealing still to play, Reds moved three points clear at the top.

"Give Nottingham a lot of credit, we struggled with the way they kicked - there were 25 kicks in the first 10 minutes, they just kept kicking the ball," Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We just had to find a way to get a bit more possession and some control, and once we did we could get over the line.

"I thought the set piece functioned very well, which showed in that first half - we got into their half twice and scored twice, which was crucial."