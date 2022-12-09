Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday

Former England centre Mike Tindall says he does not agree with the Rugby Football Union's decision to sack head coach Eddie Jones.

Tindall, who was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2003, says he would have stuck with the Australian.

"It's a really difficult one because Eddie does divide opinion," Tindall told ITV.

"I would say I don't agree with their decision to part ways, [but] I understand why they've done it."

England are now without a head coach nine months before the 2023 World Cup, and Tindall says it will be difficult for someone to impose their philosophy before the tournament.

"I still think he's still delivered an 18-game winning streak and he's produced probably the best England performance that's ever been seen against New Zealand in 2019," he added.

"But if you look from 2019 to where we are now, the results aren't quite as good, so it really is a difficult one, but I would've stuck with him and then changed after the World Cup.

"I think it's hard now. Say a new coach comes in now and does fantastically well through the Six Nations and then the World Cup, everyone will say it has Eddie's DNA on it, sort of like what he got off [predecessor] Stuart Lancaster when he came in too, and then if you do poor it's the new guy's fault."