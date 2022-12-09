Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Simon Zebo is expected to be ruled out for a number of weeks after sustaining a knee injury in last weekend's win over Edinburgh

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Toulouse Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Munster make one change from their win over Edinburgh for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Toulouse with Mike Haley drafted into the backs as Simon Zebo misses the game.

Zebo will be out for a number of weeks after injuring a knee last weekend.

Haley, available again after sustaining concussion in the game against Connacht, is named at full-back.

His inclusion sees Shane Daly switching from number 15 to the wing berth occupied by Zebo in Edinburgh.

Hopes that Conor Murray might feature at Thomond Park haven't materialised as he continues to recover from the calf injury he picked up after coming on as a replacement in Ireland's win over South Africa.

Craig Casey remains at scrum-half with Paddy Patterson providing cover for the role on the bench.

Casey will be partnered at half-back by Joey Carbery, with Jack Crowley, who started for Ireland against South Africa after Johnny Sexton's late withdrawal, named in the replacements.

Carbery and Casey will be involved in a half-backs battle with France stars Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

The Toulouse starting line-up also includes three France Grand Slam squad members from earlier this year - Thomas Ramos, Julien Marchard and Anthony Jelonch.

A strong bench has Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille and Thibaud Flament who were also part of the France squad last Spring.

Keith Earls is in line to make his first Munster appearance since September after being named in the home team's replacements.

Toulouse are the most successful club in Champions Cup history with the last of their five triumphs coming in 2021.

Munster won the competition in 2006 and 2008 with their latter final victory coming against Toulouse at the then Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, R Scannell, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Loughman, N Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony, Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, J Wycherley, Salanoa, O'Donoghue, Kendellen, Patterson, Crowley, Earls.

Toulouse: Ramos; Capuozzo, Delibes, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont; Neti, Marchand, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Jelonch, Placines, Roumat.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Baille, Faumuina, Flament, Youyoutte, Willis, Page Relo, Tauzin

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)