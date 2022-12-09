Jamie Blamire has been with Newcastle Falcons from the age of 16

Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old England international has scored 15 tries in 74 appearances for the Falcons.

"Jamie is an outstanding talent and it's fantastic that he will be staying with us," head coach David Walder told the club website. external-link

"He typifies what we are about in terms of coming through our academy, working hard for the team and looking to play an attacking brand of rugby."

Blamire made his England debut against USA in July 2021 and has six tries in six appearances with his last coming in the 32-15 win over Australia in November 2021, where he became the first forward to score a try in four Test matches in a row for the national side.