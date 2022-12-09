Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry featured in all four of England's Autumn Nations Series matches

Heineken Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Ulster Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster

Sale Sharks welcome back four England players for Ulster's visit to the AJ Bell Stadium in Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup Pool B opener.

Manu Tuilagi, Tom Curry, Jonny Hill and Bevan Rodd come into the team after Autumn Nations Series duty.

Ulster are without Ireland second row Iain Henderson and scrum-half John Cooney, who picked up head injuries in Saturday's defeat by Leinster.

Winger Jacob Stockdale makes his first European appearance in 18 months.

Sale sit second in the Premiership and reached the quarter-finals in the last campaign before losing away to Racing 92.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson is boosted by the return of his England quartet - with Tuilagi, Curry and Hill all in action against South Africa in England's final Autumn Nations Series game - while winger Tom O'Flaherty is also back in the starting team after fracturing his jaw against Saracens in October.

Hill returns to the second-row with Cobus Wiese, while Curry will start at flanker alongside the Du Preez twins - Jean-Luc and Dan - in the back row.

Former England scrum-half Joe Simpson, who announced he will retire at the end of the season, is named on the bench.

Ulster head into their European opener without experienced duo Henderson and Cooney, who have not completed their return to play protocols following their injuries in the loss to rivals Leinster.

Nathan Doak, 20, will replace Cooney and Alan O'Connor will captain the side from the second row in place of Henderson.

The return of Stockdale is a boost to head coach Dan McFarland while Ireland prop Marty Moore could earn his 50th cap in European rugby after a decade of appearances if he comes off the bench.

What they say:

Alex Sanderson, Sale Sharks director of rugby: "Some of Europe is the luck of the draw, where you are drawn and who you are against.

"We feel like we are in a place where we can push on. You want to get the taste of what it is like to compete at that level against the best teams in the best stadiums.

"There is still a feeling of unfulfilled potential with this group. They are all good teams and it is the best competition. The lads are ready and excited."

Jonny Bell, Ulster defence coach: "Sale are a different animal. They are a big, physical, and aggressive side that are playing very well in the Premiership.

"It will be a huge test for us, but we're looking forward to it."

Line-ups

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Reed, James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez (capt), Warr; Rodd, van der Merwe, Schonert; Wiese, Hill; L Du Preez, Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Jones, Beaumont, Ross, Simpson, Curtis, McGuigan.

Ulster: Lowry; McIlroy Hume, McCloskey Stockdale; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole; O'Connor (capt), Treadwell; Matty Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Moore, Carter, Marcus Rea, Shanahan, Moore, Moxham.