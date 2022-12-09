Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Farrell will play for Saracens for the first time since a dramatic late win away to Exeter in October

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Heineken Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.

Three-time winners Saracens were relegated to the Championship in 2020 for breaching Premiership salary rules.

Argentina full-back Emiliano Boffelli returns for Edinburgh, as Wes Goosen replaces injured wing Darcy Graham.

Hooker Stuart McInally is fit again and starts in the only change to the pack.

Fiji star Viliame Mata is at number eight with Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie alongside him in the back row.

Edinburgh's most recent Champions Cup campaign was in 2020-21 when they reached the last 16.

The visitors have lost their last two matches, while Saracens have opened up their Premiership campaign with nine straight wins.

Saracens' other pool-stage opponents are French side Lyon, while Edinburgh will take on Castres twice before a rematch against Mark McCall's side.

What they say

Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell: "This competition is very special, this club has enjoyed some incredible moments over the years and we'll be working to ensure we can continue that this season.

"They have quality all over the pitch so we'll need to make sure we're on top of our game to get off to a good start."

Edinburgh second row Sam Skinner, who won the title with Exeter in 2020: "Everybody understands what it takes to win games.

"There's no magic dust that I can bring at all, but there's a bit of experience, particularly when it gets to away games and the latter games."

Saracens: Daly; Lewington, Lozowski, Tomkins Maitland; Farrell, Van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Christie, Wray, Davies, Goode.

Edinburgh: Boffelli; Goosen, Bennett, Lang, Van der Merwe; Kinghorn, Vellacott; Schoeman, McInally, De Bruin, Hodgson, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Harrison, Venter, Nel, Sykes, Muncaster, Shiel, Savala, Hoyland.