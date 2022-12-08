Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes is set to return after more than two months out

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre Date: Saturday 10 December Kick-off : 17:30 GMT

England forward Courtney Lawes is named on the bench after more than two months on the sidelines as Northampton begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign at holders La Rochelle.

Lawes has not played since suffering concussion in Saints' Premiership defeat by Leicester on 24 September.

David Ribbans comes into the second row, with Matt Proctor in the centres.

Hooker Robbie Smith, flanker Aaron Hinkley and scrum-half Tom James are also promoted into the starting XV.

Alex Mitchell drops to the bench in the aftermath of a defeat by Gloucester but 20-year-old Fin Smith, who signed from Worcester in October, remains in the team and makes his Champions Cup debut.

Gregory Alldritt, a key part of France's Grand Slam earlier this year, is at number eight for the hosts, with former Saracens lock Will Skelton also in the pack.

France centre Jonathan Danty comes into midfield with dangerous wing Dillyn Leyds also added to the backline after Saturday's defeat by Stade Francais.

La Rochelle lie fourth in the Top 14, but have hit a patch of indifferent form with three losses in their past five matches.

Northampton's pool-stage campaign consists of home and away matches against Munster before a return fixture against La Rochelle in January.

What they say:

La Rochelle centre Jules Favre: "This title made it possible to put La Rochelle on the map of Europe. We are champions for life, together.

"In a few days, the trophy is no longer ours. But we want to show that this victory was not a coincidence, that our title is deserved."

Northampton wing Courtnall Skosan: "I think for us it's all about cleaning up our game, just not making a lot of mistakes. We have the game that can take us all the way, it's just about making sure that it's clean and I think that's a big focus for us."

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor, Dingwall, Freeman; Smith, James; Waller, Smith, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans, Coles, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Matavesi, Iyogun, Painter, Lawes, Scott-Young, Augustus, Mitchell, Hutchinson.

La Rochelle: Dulin: Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Boudehent; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Bourdeau, Tanga, Alldritt.

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Aouf, Sclavi, Sazy, Boudehent, Berjon, Botia, Alonso