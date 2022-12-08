Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Simpson built a reputation as a crafty, sniping scrum-half at Wasps

Former England scrum-half Joe Simpson, who played for Wasps, Saracens, Gloucester, Bath and Sale, has retired from professional rugby union, aged 34.

Simpson made 221 Premiership appearances as well featuring in Europe and domestic cups, to add to his one England cap at the 2011 World Cup.

He made his debut at Wasps in 2008, and had played six games for Sale on a short-term deal in this current season.

"I have been lucky to play all over the world," Simpson told the club website. external-link

"In Toulon, in Toulouse, at night in packed-out stadiums, that is when you realise how far you have come."

The bulk of Simpson's career was played at Wasps, having come through the academy set-up, and he was part of the side which lost in the Premiership final to Exeter at Twickenham in 2017.

"I have played in a Premiership final with Wasps," Simpson added. "That was probably the closest team I have played in, that was my team.

"Being out there on the pitch and you look around and see your closest friends, that is very special.

"I am also enormously proud of my England appearance [against Georgia in New Zealand]. I think I actually took it for granted at the time, I didn't fully appreciate how big it was."