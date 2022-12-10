Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fergus Lee-Warner scored on his European debut for Bath

European Challenge Cup Bath: (12) 19 Tries: White, Lee-Warner, Gallagher Cons: Francis 2 Glasgow: (19) 22 Tries: Bean, Turner, Jones Cons: Miotti 2 Pens: Weir

Duncan Weir's late penalty sealed a 22-19 win for Glasgow Warriors at Bath in a tense opening round tie in the European Challenge Cup.

Hugh Jones' try in the final moments of the first half gave Glasgow the lead after Bath had levelled it at 12-12, having conceding two early scores.

Both sides had chances after the break, but it was Bath who levelled through Matt Gallagher after 63 minutes.

But Weir's penalty nudged Glasgow ahead with seven minutes left.

The Warriors' first win at the Rec in four trips put them the top of Pool A with four points, while Bath earned a losing bonus point.

Glasgow started well as their pack got on top and Jones' powerful carry set up the field position for Lewis Bean to power over after five minutes, and George Turner was mauled over following a line-out 10 minutes later.

Bath fought their way back into it, with Wesley White scoring from close range soon after before Fergus Lee-Warner powered over after a strong carry from Tom Dunn.

Jones' impressive try on his 50th Warriors' appearance put the Scots back in front as he sold Josh Bayliss a dummy and fought off White to go over.

Glasgow had chances to increase their lead shortly after the break as Bean was held up, while Domingo Miotti had a toe in touch as he dived into the corner.

Bath's Matt Gallagher was forced into touch 15 minutes into the second period as he went for the Glasgow corner.

White was held up in the next play and Bean was sin-binned with Glasgow struggling to cope with the hosts' pressure, and Gallagher eventually went over to draw Bath level against 14 men.

But Weir's penalty ensured the four points went north of the border ahead of a game against Perpignan next week.

Bath: De Glanville, Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Gallagher, Francis, B. Spencer; Cordwell, Dunn, Rae, Attwood, Lee-Warner, Hill, White, Bayliss.

Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Jonker, W. Spencer, Ellis, Schreuder, Bailey, De Carpentier.

Glasgow: Smith, Steyn, Jones, McDowell, McLean, Miotti, Dobie; Bhatti, Turner, Berghan, Bean, Du Preez, Wilson, Neild, Mann.

Replacements: Fraser, McBeth, Sordoni, Gray, Ferrie, Kennedy, Weir, Fifita.

Referee: Adrien Marbot