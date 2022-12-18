Close menu

Steve Borthwick: England appoint Leicester coach to replace Eddie Jones

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Steve Borthwick and Eddie Jones
Steve Borthwick was England forwards coach under Eddie Jones from 2015 to 2020

England have appointed Leicester's Steve Borthwick as new head coach of the men's national team, nine months before the World Cup begins in France.

The 43-year-old is joined by defence coach Kevin Sinfield, who he has worked with at Leicester since 2021.

Borthwick has been favourite to take the role since Eddie Jones was sacked and joins on a five-year contract.

"I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play," said Borthwick.

The former England captain's first match in charge will be the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 4 February and the Rugby Football Union said the rest of his coaching team would be announced "in the coming weeks".

Borthwick and England will return to Twickenham for that match trying to regain the confidence of fans, with some booing after a 27-13 defeat by South Africa in November.

At Leicester, Richard Wigglesworth will end his playing career to step in as the club's interim head coach.

When Borthwick took over at Leicester in 2020, the club were struggling at the bottom of the Premiership, but he improved their fortunes to lead them to their first top-flight title in nine years last season.

Having worked as Jones' assistant with Japan and then England, he was expected to take the reins after the 2023 World Cup - but that date was brought forward after the side's poor run of form, as they won five of 12 Tests in 2022.

Borthwick's contract will run until the end of 2027 - taking England through two World Cups.

"I'm deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge," Borthwick said.

"The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did.

"The hard work starts now and planning for the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything."

Borthwick was part of the coaching team on the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand in 2017, which resulted in a drawn Test series.

As a player, he was a lock for Saracens and Bath, earning 57 England caps before retiring in 2014.

Rugby league great Sinfield joined Borthwick at Leicester as defence coach before the start of the 2021-22 season.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney described Borthwick as "our first-choice successor to Eddie".

"Steve and Kevin's insight and first-hand knowledge of the players will be a great asset and everyone at the RFU is right behind them with our full support," Sweeney continued.

Off the pitch, Sinfield has raised more than £7m for charity in support of ex-Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow, who has Motor Neurone Disease.

"It is a special moment to join England as a coach," Sinfield said.

"There is so much player talent in England and I am really looking forward to working with the wider squad of players to see what we can achieve together, especially with such a massive year ahead of us. "

'Borthwick has no time to waste' - analysis

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones

Borthwick's appointment has been accelerated by Eddie Jones' sacking, and rather than going to the Rugby World Cup as a shadow member of the coaching team - as had been the plan - he will now be the main man in France.

He has no time to waste. As well as finalising the make-up of his coaching team, there are a matter of weeks before he will need to pick his Six Nations squad, and it would be no surprise if he leaned on a Leicester core which served him so well at Welford Road.

Scotland will be a challenge in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham, as they have dominated the Calcutta Cup in recent years, but that match, followed by another home game against Italy, is a kind pair of fixtures to get the new regime up and running, and quell the unrest from the supporters that was so evident at the end of the autumn.

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by StuS, today at 12:30

    As a Scotland supporter, this makes me nervous of my chances of gloating again. The team would have raised their game regardless of which new manager and team. Much respect for these two.

  • Comment posted by Dragon27, today at 12:30

    From a Welshman I think a really good appointment. Fantastic coach and with his team will get England in a good place. Pity he hadn’t stayed at the Tigers for us.

  • Comment posted by Mattsicles, today at 12:30

    Perfect choice. Tigers will be annoyed, but I'm sure the groundwork Borthwick has done at the club will keep them winning. Now watch how England will love defending. Sir Kev will be the driving force of attitude and tempo in the coaching set up.

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 12:30

    Can't really understand why people are griping already. He's the obvious outstanding candidate (the NZ RFU were not going to release Roberston, before anyone brings that up again) with an excellent coaching record (his time under EJ coincided with England's best period for a long time). He clearly knows how to motivate players - witness the turnaround at Leics - and works well with Sinfield.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:28

    best man for the job, just look at the turn around at the Tigers, whom I hope have been properly compensated. Time to pick players in form, and there will be casualties.

  • Comment posted by spennie, today at 12:27

    Brilliant to see Borthwick and Sinfield as the new coaches. I just hope its not much of the same, seeing as Borthwick was taught all he knows by Eddie Jones...

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 12:26

    englands gain and tigers loss. to lose borthwick and sinfield. hopefully he will change england fortunes can do no worse.

  • Comment posted by LogicKennedy, today at 12:26

    Steve is an incredible coach but I fear he will be up against it with an impatient media and fans, a camp in silent revolt and a very limited amount of time to prepare before the next World Cup.

    Frankly, we should be realistic with ourselves as fans and say that with England as they currently are, Quarter-Finals would be a solid achivement. But I doubt anyone will.

  • Comment posted by ricardo, today at 12:26

    We all hope for change and maybe they’ll be a change of mindset so that our backs start playing instead of being passengers. Fed up with the static boring forward play under E.J don’t want to pay anymore to watch that rubbish.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:26

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 12:26

  • Comment posted by Billywhizz, today at 12:26

    Great news, good luck to him and Kevin Sinfield.

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 12:25

    Englands core strength has always been the pack and Borthwick will re-establish that, it might not be champagne rugby but it will probably be winning rugby

    As a taff I enjoyed Eddie’s reign of chaos, and as a rugby fan I’m now looking forward to seeing Borthwick & Gatlands 1st squads…..

    Will Borthwick rip up Eddie’s squad ? Will Gatland drop AWJ ?

    Exciting times 🏉

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:25

    Hope Tigers know what they are doing? Wigglesworth from player to interim head coach overnight? They threw Geordie M in before he was ready.

  • Comment posted by ManversTyke, today at 12:25

    Nice to see Rugby Union turning to Rugby League again in it's time of need. Good luck Sir Kev, earn the money and then come back home where you belong.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 12:23

    Glad to see the back of Jones. With the wealth of talent available to him he made some bizarre selections. International rugby isn't about "four-year cycles". The 6 Nations is extremely important and Jones didn't give a toss about it. Hopefully Borthwick will adopt a more level-headed approach and select the best players in their proper positions. After all it's not rocket science is it?

  • Comment posted by Winnie the Pooh, today at 12:23

    Hopefully the team will improve and the right players are picked to play in the right positions

  • Comment posted by SmartGuy, today at 12:23

    It's good to have an English coach again. He knows England's identity inside and out, plus a steely inspirational figure such as KS will be invaluable as well.

  • Comment posted by Apatxi, today at 12:22

    Fantastic appointment who will be picking players on form and not sentiment. Looking forward to some young blood playing exciting rugby. The country is in good hands now with Steve and Kevin in charge. Can’t wait for the first squad announcement and Scotland on Feb 4th!!!

  • Comment posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 12:22

    To see what he has done at tigers was nothing short of amazing ,I hope he gets the right team with him sinfield is a great addition ,maybe tap into the talents of former players I would like to see England play out of this rigid Eddie jones style ,I hope the days of farrell are over with now

