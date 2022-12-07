Close menu

Eddie Jones: Success? Failure? Former England coach divides opinion to the end

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Eddie Jones
Jones won 73% of Tests during his time in charge of England - a higher percentage than any of his predecessors

It ended a bit like it began, with Eddie Jones rushed out of Twickenham with the same haste he was brought in.

It was never the Rugby Football Union's long-term plan to appoint Jones in 2015 - Stuart Lancaster had five years left on his contract - and it was never the plan to sack him now, just nine months before a Rugby World Cup for which he was so assiduously preparing.

Analysing the Jones era is hard. He splits a room, and the England fans, like no other coach before him.

Is he England's best ever, who presided over a record-equalling winning run and the greatest performance in English rugby history? Or did he inherit a strong squad from Lancaster, fall short when it mattered most, then struggle to kick on from 2019?

Similarly, there is a lingering feeling the era has ended a year too soon, and he should have got the chance to shoot for the stars in France, at a tournament he knows better than anyone else. On the other hand, given the turbulent nature of the past seven years, it also feels like a minor miracle it lasted this long.

It all started so well, with Jones shaking up the England squad with his unique blend of humour, conviction, and defiance. A first Grand Slam in 13 years, a 17-match winning streak, and a rugby nation back dining at the game's top table; Jones fulfilling his brief, and much more.

Minor cracks were evident in 2017, as England were beaten in Dublin and Jones' fondness for conflict became more and more apparent. His tenure threatened to unravel a year later but come 2019, Jones had a squad fit and firing, with a statement victory at the start of the Six Nations - again in Dublin - showing what he and the team were capable of in World Cup year.

England arrived in Japan in good nick - a comfortable win over 14-man Argentina and the cancellation of the France game leaving them in top shape for the knockout stages. Two superb wins followed, Australia comfortably dispatched - a theme of the Jones era - before the flagship win against double reigning champions New Zealand.

Ever the planner, Jones had prepped England for this game for years, and he produced a coaching masterclass to dethrone the All Blacks. However, the perfect planning and preparation for the semi-final is juxtaposed with England's erratic display in the final; again, a curious contrast, like so much during Jones' tenure.

In hindsight, that was the moment for Jones and the RFU to shake hands and part ways, with England back as a feared force in the rugby world and Jones' legacy as one of the great coaches secured.

It was never the plan for him to go past 2019. In his first news conference, in November 2015, both Jones and RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie stressed this was a four-year project, by the end of which Jones would be in the Caribbean watching cricket and an assistant coach would be primed to take over.external-link

But as chief executives came and went, so did any succession plan. Steve Brown signed Jones on for another two years - again, with a brief to groom a replacement, before Bill Sweeney abandoned that and signed Jones up until 2023.

The years since 2019 were not entirely fruitless - England scooped a Triple Crown and Six Nations title in 2020, as well as an Autumn Nations Cup, albeit nabbed in extra time after struggling against a much-changed France.

But Jones' obsession with the World Cup seemed to take over, and the more he focused on the holy grail in France next year, the more the team seemed to lack a shape and identity amid the promises of jam tomorrow.

Eddie Jones
Jones took on the England role after overseeing Japan's Rugby World Cup campaign in 2015

After two poor Six Nations and constant talk of development and transition, the beating at the hands of South Africa and the boos of the Twickenham faithful were the last straw for the RFU hierarchy, although you could forgive Jones for feeling perturbed as to why the project the two parties had made together was abandoned so suddenly.

Frustrating and captivating in equal measure, Jones will be missed.

His public pronouncements - a scattergun of insights, wise-cracks, barbs and deflections - rarely failed in elevating the sport into the limelight, for reasons good and bad. Interviewing him was simultaneously a pleasure and challenge, with his thirst for conflict - whether with journalists, the opposition, or even English rugby as a whole - both getting him into trouble and helping to take the pressure off his team.

As a selector, he succeeded in bringing through some new players - although many more came and went - yet he also relied on the bulk of Lancaster's squad, and spent the last couple of years agonising whether to move on from them.

The clarity and conviction - such a hallmark of the early years - seemed to seep away, perhaps inevitable after seven years in one role; something Jones himself had warned against.external-link

As with the supporters, some players will be relieved Jones has gone, given his heavy-handed management style. Others will be sad, and wonder if any chance of glory in France next year has left with him.

Similarly, while some of Jones' assistant coaches and staff members speak fondly of his influence, many have struggled to make their mark over the years, finding themselves bit-part players in the Eddie Jones show, yet still pushed extremely hard by the man in charge.

His most recent crop of coaches is a curious blend, plucked from all corners of the world, as Jones continued the take-it-or-leave-it attitude towards the Premiership which was consistent through his reign.

Jones never did groom his successor as the RFU had once hoped - again, this was perhaps a fanciful ambition given his domineering personality.

Yet his likely successor, Steve Borthwick, owes so much of his coaching pedigree to Jones - working with him at Japan and England. If Borthwick is to be a success, English rugby will have Jones to thank.

When Jones was appointed, a number of former acquaintances commented that his tenure would either be an extraordinary success or an unmitigated disaster. The Six Nations titles and the World Cup final would ensure it was certainly not the latter, but just one Grand Slam in seven attempts and a disjointed final two years would ensure it isn't quite the former either.

Jones continues to split opinion right until the end.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 14:03

    We will soon find out, was he or wasn’t he the right man? Can’t believe the difference of opinions amongst players, ex players, pundits etc.

  • Comment posted by CornwallScot, today at 14:02

    Made the most of the 2015 WC player's desire to make amends and prove everyone wrong. Then relied on the Saracens players to translate club success to Internationals with some odd tinkering and a style that could not be adapted when it did not work. In the end, the reliance on a core of players well passed their best at the expense of many better options did him in.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 14:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 14:02

    Jones time as England boss has been a mixture of both brilliance and disappointment. His Grand Slam and the other two Six Nation title wins, as well as our success in the Australian test series and reaching the World Cup final in 2019 by beating the All Blacks are all highlights. However losing in the final in 2019, two very poor Six Nation finishes and recent results have all been low points.

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 14:01

    Eddie was incredibly frustrating as a coach. On his day, an utter genius as hhe NZ game in the RWC showed.

    However his bizarre recent gameplay and his obsession with both an SA-style lock sized 6 and an ancient scrum half who likes passing to the floor has shown his weaknesses to all.

    I liked Eddie, but his weird selections (many out of position) made me wonder if he was completely with it...

  • Comment posted by spideyball, today at 14:01

    Frankly I am gutted to see him go. England were a mixed bag of horror show and genius, so there was always a good chance he would pick the wrong team, they would fail to perform and all the other 6 nations teams would pick them off. Now there is a danger that someone will get England playing, shame that!

  • Comment posted by Foxy, today at 14:00

    His numbers are strong. But there is a difference between the facts and the truth. The truth is that despite an outstanding generation of players, he could not quite get them over the world cup line. The regret for me is that they did it after Gatland was snapped up by Wales. He would have galvanised this squad to great things in France.

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 14:00

    Supposedly world class players yet came up short each time - failure I would say.

  • Comment posted by Lambo, today at 13:58

    I don't think he's a bad coach, I think the problem started when he lost a few great players, then continually picked players who let him down week in week out. I do really think the players let him down big time.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:01

      SD replied:
      It was his decision to keep picking those players. For too long he picked players on reputation only and he kept on doing it.

      Buck stops with him on that.

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 13:58

    Success overall. Unfortunately every coach has a best before date in a team set up and Eddie reached his. Doesn't take away from a relatively successful period in English rugby.

  • Comment posted by khaazi, today at 13:57

    I think EJ's only focus was on the RWC. Unfortunately the average England game at Twickers is a costly affair and us regular supporters are fed up with watching poor performances and forking out several hundreds of £'s for the privilege.
    I may be in the minority, but I would rather watch entertaining rugby in the 6N's & AI's and hope that we have a good run in the RWC.
    Scott Robertson for me!

  • Comment posted by sussex123, today at 13:56

    He lost his way with virtually everything over the last 3 years. He wasn't getting the best out of his available talent, and surely thats what a head coach is supposed to do? When this develops in a coach it's very difficult for them to gain clarity again. No England team with it's wealth and depth of playing talent should finish 5th in the 6 nations, Eddie should of walked back then.

    • Reply posted by Steampig, today at 14:00

      Steampig replied:
      I think more than rugby lost its way due to covid.

  • Comment posted by HC, today at 13:56

    RFU are missing "the big picture" by sacking Eddie Jones. Whoever they replace him with, will do very well to get close to, never mind, match his wins per game ratio since he started. Thanks for the good times Eddie.

  • Comment posted by Webb1, today at 13:55

    From a Welshman. Eddie has not got eveything right but one should also hang the blame on the rulers of the game in England. The players should also have a long look at themselves and their salaries!. We have the same problems in Wales.

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 13:54

    I think he got bored with the job.

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 13:53

    Head and shoulders above woodward

    • Reply posted by William H, today at 13:55

      William H replied:
      yet who won the biggest trophy of all in rugby?

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 13:53

    His time was up and England were going backwards. The players also have to take some responsibility as many of them often played below par and recently could hardly string more than a few back moves together. It's also not good for people like Clive Woodward chipping in all the time. He only won the WC as Martin Johnson and the pack with Wilkinson's kicking with assists from Robertson did it all.

  • Comment posted by Steampig, today at 13:52

    Success, FACT! All the best Eddie. Time to adapt and crack on England.

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 13:52

    No noticeable style of play, players constantly playing out of position, unexplainable "favourites". All the resources you could possibly want but little true success.

    It's a failure

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 13:51

    His initial impact was great, but it started to decline quite rapidly, and in the end he over stayed his welcome by at least 3 years. Rugby caoches tend to have short tenures, so for him to hang around for as long as he did is and achievement in itself.

