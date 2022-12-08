Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Macleod (with ball) made his Wales debut off the bench against Georgia last month and also featured as a replacement in the final November Test against Australia

European Challenge Cup: Scarlets v Bayonne Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live scores and audio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scarlets welcome Wales internationals Dane Blacker, Ryan Elias and Josh Macleod back into their starting line-up at home to Bayonne in their European Challenge Cup opener on Sunday.

Ken Owens and Kieran Hardy also return from Wales' autumn camp to take their place on the bench.

Sam Costelow continues at fly-half, as Scarlets make five changes from United Rugby Championship defeat to Lions.

Also returning are centre Ioan Nicholas and lock Sione Kalamafoni.

Kalamafoni comes into the second row in place of Vaea Fifita who took a knock to the face in last weekend's 32-15 defeat in Johannesburg.

Elias, who came off the bench in three of Wales' Autumn Series Tests, takes the place of Taylor Davies in an otherwise unchanged Scarlets front row, while newly-capped Macleod replaces Dan Davies in the back row.

Blacker, who was amongst the Wales' replacements to face Georgia but is still uncapped, takes over at scrum-half having replaced Gareth Davies during last weekend's game.

And captaining the side Jonathan Davies switches to inside centre in place of Scott Williams, with Nicholas taking over the 13 jersey.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Ioan Nicholas, Jonathan Davies (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker; Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias, WillGriff John, Sione Kalamafoni, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Steff Thomas, Harri O'Connor, Tom Price, Tomás Lezana, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Steff Evans.

Bayonne: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Jack Makepeace (England)

Assistant referees: Mike Hudson & Charlie Gayther (England)

TMO: Steve Leyshon (England)