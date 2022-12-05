Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Will Rowlands has won 23 caps for Wales

Will Rowlands will leave Dragons to join a club outside Wales next season.

Wales lock Rowlands, who is out of contract at the end of 2022-23, will reportedly join French side Racing 92.

"We're obviously disappointed to be losing a player of Will's quality," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"Despite the best efforts of ourselves, Will's representative and the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union) over the last 12 months or so, we were unable to reach agreement on terms for the future."

Rowlands' contract situation has been the subject of dispute between the region and WRU performance director Nigel Walker.

Flanagan had previously said players such as Rowlands could not be prevented from leaving amid Welsh rugby's financial worries.

Walker wrote on social media that Rowlands turned down a contract extension last summer which would have kept the player at WRU-owned Dragons for the 2023-24 season.

In their latest statement, Dragons say the 31-year-old has agreed terms with a club outside Wales for next season.

Rowlands joined Dragons from Wasps in 2021 to pursue Wales honours and has made 16 appearances for the Rodney Parade region.

"I am sad to be leaving Dragons RFC at the end of this season but would like to thank everyone involved with the club for their support over the past 18 months," said Rowlands, who is currently sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered in Wales' win against Argentina in November.

"It has been a pleasure to play at Rodney Parade and I know that the future is bright for this club. It's home to some truly talented players and I really believe in the vision of Dai and the other coaches.

"I have no doubt that we are just beginning to see the seeds of that in the performances of the team, and that they will go from strength to strength.

"It is still my great hope that I will be able to represent my country in the World Cup 2023, if called upon."

Joining a club outside Wales will make 23-cap Rowlands unavailable for Warren Gatland under current WRU selection policy, which says players playing outside the country need to have won 60 caps to remain eligible for national selection.