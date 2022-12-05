Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tadhg Furlong was forced off with an ankle problem during Leinster's win over Ulster

Leinster could be without Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong in Saturday's Champions Cup opener against Racing 92.

Sexton's calf problem, which he sustained on Ireland duty, will be assessed while Furlong is a doubt for Saturday's trip after injuring his ankle in the weekend win over Ulster.

Cian Healy is also expected to miss out after his red card against Ulster.

However, Charlie Ngatai is available for selection after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Leinster's comeback triumph over Ulster was the province's ninth win from as many United Rugby Championship games this season.

Leinster won the most recent of their four Champions Cup titles in 2018 and suffered a heart-breaking 24-21 defeat by La Rochelle in last season's final.