Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales international Gwen Crabb scored a hat-trick for Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury moved top of the Premier 15s table after hammering Wasps, overtaking Saracens as the defending champions lost at Harlequins.

The Cherry and Whites continued their winning start to the season as they claimed a third victory, scoring 10 tries to beat Wasps 67-3.

Saracens dropped to fifth in the table after losing 19-10 to Quins at Twickenham Stoop.

Sale are second after coming from behind to beat Loughborough 15-14.

Bristol and Exeter complete the top four with both sides on 10 points after the Bears beat DMP Sharks 84-12 and the Chiefs won 62-18 against Worcester.

Gloucester-Hartpury have made a promising start after strong signings in the summer, with Wasps having the opposite situation as talent left the club.

The difference between the two sides was stark and Gloucester-Hartpury's Gwen Crabb and Ellie Underwood both completed hat-tricks.

Sale have also enjoyed an impressive start to the season and showed grit once more as a try in the 65th minute helped them take a one-point lead that they never relinquished.

At the Stoop, Saracens led 10-0 but Harlequins fought back to 12-10 before half-time.

It was retiring Sweden international Tove Viksten who eventually put Quins out of reach in her final game for the club.