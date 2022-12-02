Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

The Premier 15s 2022/23 season is underway and you can watch it live on the BBC.

For the second season in a row, one game each round will be available to watch on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

The first game saw last season's league winner's Saracens play against Loughborough Lightning.

All games will be available to watch on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

The live stream picks have been confirmed until the end of December with the schedule for the rest of the season to be announced shortly.

Coverage details

Round 1

Saracens v Loughborough Lightning, 20 November, kick-off 14:30

Round 2

Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears, 26 November, kick-off 12:30

Round 3

Harlequins v Saracens, 3 December, kick-off 14:00 - watch live

Round 4

Loughborough Lightning v Exeter Chiefs, 10 December, kick-off 12:30

Round 5

Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins, 18 December, kick-off 14:30

