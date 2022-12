Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Carreras was try creator and try scorer for Gloucester against Northampton

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester (21) 34 Tries: Singleton, Harris, Carreras, Balmain Cons: Carreras 4 Pens: Carreras 2 Northampton Saints (12) 19 Tries: Freeman 2, Ramm Cons: Smith, Furbank

Gloucester ended a run of three league defeats with a 34-19 bonus-point win over Northampton at Kingsholm.

Jack Singleton and Chris Harris scored either side of a double from Saints' Tommy Freeman, before Santiago Carreras pushed Gloucester nine points clear.

Fraser Balmain then powered over and while James Ramm scored late for Saints, Carreras added two penalties.

Gloucester move above Northampton to fourth in the Premiership table, with Saints dropping to fifth.

More to follow.

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Carreras, Varney; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Knight, Jordan, Polledri, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Hearle.

Sin-bin: Ackermann (71 mins)

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Moon, Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus

Replacements: Smith, Iyogun, Petch, Ribbans, Scott-Young, James, Collins, Proctor.

Sin-bin: Ludlum (59 mins)

Referee: Ian Tempest.